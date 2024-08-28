Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The 17th edition of the Paralympics will kick off with a grand opening ceremony at in Paris on Wednesday. A total of 4,400 Paralympic athletes from 167 nations will march around Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees. India have sent their largest-ever Paralympic contingent of 84 para-athletes and hopes to achieve a record medal tally as well. India won 19 medals, which included five gold, at the Tokyo Paralympics three years to attain their best finish on the medals tally, ranking 24th among 78 nations which won at least one medal at the Games.

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle August 28 2024 22:59 (IST) Paralympics 2024 LIVE: A unique moment! According to Paris 2024's official website, "Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees, the world's most beautiful avenue, will be transformed into an outstanding stage to showcase the Paralympic movement in a breathtaking setting." According to Paris 2024's official website, "Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees, the world's most beautiful avenue, will be transformed into an outstanding stage to showcase the Paralympic movement in a breathtaking setting." Copy Link

August 28 2024 22:47 (IST) Paralympics 2024 LIVE: Historic ceremony on cards! History will be created in Paris as for the first time ever the opening ceremony of a Paralympics will be held outside of the stadium. Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees will be the stage for the event, which will be led by Thomas Jolly, Artistic Director for the Ceremonies. History will be created in Paris as for the first time ever the opening ceremony of a Paralympics will be held outside of the stadium. Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees will be the stage for the event, which will be led by Thomas Jolly, Artistic Director for the Ceremonies. Copy Link

August 28 2024 22:41 (IST) Paralympics 2024 LIVE: Hello! Hello and welcome to our live blog of Paris Paralympics 2024. The curtain-raiser is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM local time (11:30 PM IST) on August 28, with a total of 4,400 Paralympic athletes from 167 nations will march around Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees. Hello and welcome to our live blog of Paris Paralympics 2024. The curtain-raiser is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM local time (11:30 PM IST) on August 28, with a total of 4,400 Paralympic athletes from 167 nations will march around Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees. Copy Link