Watch: Varun Dhawan Teaches "Bollywood Dance Moves" To WWE Diva Charlotte Flair

Updated: 17 November 2019 13:37 IST

Former WWE Women's champion Charlotte Flair took to Instagram to share a video of her taking some dance lessons from Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

Charlotte Flair posted a video with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. © Instagram

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Charlotte Flair was in India recently to celebrate Children's Day with young WWE fans in the country. Charlotte Flair interacted with a bunch of young WWE fans during her visit to the country. On Saturday, Charlotte Flair took to Instagram to share a video with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. In the video, the former WWE Women's champion can be seen learning some "Bollywood dance moves" from the actor. "Not quite salsa lessons instead learning some Bollywood dance moves .. thank you  @Varun_dvn getting me Bollywood ready," Charlotte captioned the video.

After her visit, Charlotte Flair left a warm message for her fans in India.

"I have fallen in love with India. I could feel the strong sense of family, the love for celebration and the people's generosity. Thank you to everyone who made my visit special; the cuisine, Bollywood dancing and learning to drape my own saree. I will have these memories forever," Charlotte tweeted.

Charlotte is the daughter of Ric Flair, a WWE legend who has held the WWE title for a record 16 times. Charlotte has made a name for herself in the women's division. She defeated Sasha Banks in the first-ever women's 'Hell in a Cell' match.

Charlotte Flair had a long unbeaten streak, going 16-0 in pay-per-views. However, in 2017, Bayley handed Charlotte her first defeat at a major WWE event, 'WWE Fast Lane'.

