WWE SmackDown July 18 Episode Live Streaming and Live Telecast in India: In a build-up to WWE SummerSlam, reigning Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will be signing an official contract to face his challenger Cody Rhodes in the ring. The confrontation between the two star wrestlers will grab the limelight during the July 18 Episode of the WWE SmackDown. Tiffany Stratton, who is the WWE Women's Champion, and Jade Cargill are expected to come up against each other in the episode on Saturday (IST). Tiffany defeated WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at Evolution last week, while Jade got better of Naomi in a no holds barred match.

When will the WWE SmackDown, July 18 Episode take place in India?

The WWE SmackDown, July 18 Episode will be held on Saturday (July 19) in India.

Where will the WWE SmackDown, July 18 Episode be held?

The WWE SmackDown, July 18 Episode will be held at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

What time will the WWE SmackDown, July 18 Episode start?

The WWE SmackDown, July 18 Episode will start at 5:30 AM on July 19 in India.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the WWE SmackDown, July 18 Episode?

The WWE SmackDown, July 18 Episode will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the WWE SmackDown, July 18 Episode?

The WWE SmackDown, July 18 Episode will be live streamed on Netflix app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)