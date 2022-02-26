Story ProgressBack to home
Wushu Player Sadia Tariq Wins Gold At Moscow Tourney
Indian wushu player Sadia Tariq has won a gold medal at a junior tournament being held in Moscow
15-year-old Sadia Tariq wins gold at a Wushu tournament in Moscow.© Twitter
Indian wushu player Sadia Tariq has won a gold medal at a junior tournament being held in Moscow. The 15-year-old from Srinagar has been a gold medallist in the junior national championship for the last two years. She won the top honours in the Russian capital on Friday.
"Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on winning the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating the youngster.
Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
"Her success will inspire many budding athletes. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours," he added.
No immediate details of the competition were available but a 38 strong Indian contingent is competing at the event which will wind up on February 28.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score, IPL 2022 and IPL Auction . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.