Wind Chaos Injures 16 At Weather-Hit Pyeongchang Winter Games

Sixteen people were hurt when high winds caused chaos at Gangneung Olympic Park, a major venue of the Pyeongchang Winter Games, organisers said on Thursday. Thirteen staff and three spectators were slightly injured as signs, tents and equipment were blown around at the Park on Wednesday. The plaza, which houses four ice sports arenas, was closed to visitors on Wednesday and the public were urged to stay indoors. The wind dropped on Thursday. "We had some facilities and props flying around," said Sung Baik-you, spokesman for the Games organising committee, adding that 60 tents were damaged and 120 fences collapsed.