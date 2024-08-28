President Droupadi Murmu feels that India's ambitious bid to host the 2036 Olympics is a step in the right direction as it would not just inspire people but also promote meritocracy in the country's sporting landscape. The president, who met senior PTI editors at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday for an exclusive interaction, also expressed her admiration for India's indigenous sports like kabaddi. "I do like watching sports although I did not get too many opportunities to play. But when I could, I preferred Indian sports," Murmu said.

"The Olympics should definitely happen in India. It would inspire people and promote merit in sports," the president, who also wrote an exclusive signed article for PTI on crimes against women, said.

A decision on the host country is not expected to be taken before 2026 and could even come in 2027 as the International Olympic Committee will initiate the process only after holding its elections next year.

Poland, Mexico, Indonesia, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia are among the countries that have shown interest in bidding for the Games.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation during Independence Day celebrations earlier this month, expressed confidence in the country's ability to conduct the showpiece event.

"It is the dream of India to host the 2036 Olympics, we are making preparations for that," he stated.

Murmu also supported the bid in her address to a joint sitting of the two houses of the Parliament in June.

She shared pictures of her playing badminton with the trailblazing Saina Nehwal at the Rashtrapati Bhavan last month. The caption to the pictures had stated that the president has "natural love for sports".

Murmu also flagged off the trophy tour for Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

