Cueist Anupama Ramachandran made the entire country proud as she beat Hong Kong's Ng On Yee to clinch the World snooker title, the country's first ever in the women's category. The 23-year-old from Chennai beat Yee in a thrilling contest, securing a 3-2 win to clinch the IBSF World Snooker (15-red) title. Anupama did require a little bit of luck towards the end as Yee, a three-time champion, missed the final black with the score 60-61 in the decider, paving the way for the Indian to take the crown home.

Who Is Anupama Ramachandran?

Anupama Ramachandran, born on May 19, 2002, hails from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Her journey in cue sports began in a rather serendipitous way at the age of 13, when she attended a casual English billiards workshop at the local Mylapore Club in Chennai during a summer camp. Her talent was enough for everyone around her to realise that she needed to become pro. She has been playing competitive snooker since the age of 15 years old.

On the personal front, Anupama attended the Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School and has been pursuing her postgraduate studies in public policy at MOP Vaishnav College for Women. The fact that she is able to successfully balance the demands of high-level academics with international snooker tournaments speaks volumes for her dedication and discipline.

She trains under the guidance of her uncle, K. Narayanan, a sports performance specialist who assists her with technical precision, game strategy, and mental focus. She won a whopping eight national junior titles before making her impactful senior debut on the world circuit.

Anupama's international breakthrough began in the junior categories, notably in 2017 when she won the World Open Under-16 Snooker Championship in Russia, marking her as a rising talent.

In her senior career, she has won the Women's Snooker World Cup in 2023 alongside her compatriot Amee Kamani. She has also achieved success in age-group events, winning the World Women's Under-21 Snooker title in 2023. Further demonstrating her consistent form, she reached a world ranking event final for the first time at the US Women's Open in 2024, finishing as the runner-up, a performance that helped her achieve a career-high world ranking of number six in March 2025.

The World Snooker title, however, is set to take her career to newer heights.