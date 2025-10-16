Ahmedabad has been recommended as the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games, with the final decision taking place at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on 26 November 2025. Ahmedabad's proposal emphasises India's ambition of hosting the 2036 Summer Olympic Games in the same city. Hosting the CWG acts as a catalyst for massive employment opportunities, and will also boost sectors like tourism, hospitality, retail, media, broadcasting, and logistics due to the large influx of athletes, officials, and visitors from Commonwealth nations.

It will also help in attracting future foreign investments.

Ahmedabad is an ideal host city offering world class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture. The Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in the world with a capacity of 132,000 spectators, has already demonstrated its capability by successfully hosting the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final.

A final decision, which now seems a mere formality, will be taken on November 26 at the body's General Assembly in Glasgow after the recommendation is sent to the full membership of Commonwealth Sport. India had hosted the Games for the first time back in 2010 in New Delhi.

India was facing competition from Nigerian city of Abuja in the 2030 bid but Commonwealth Sport has decided to "develop a strategy for supporting and accelerating" the African nation's hosting ambitions for future Games, including consideration for 2034.

Ahmedabad had recently hosted the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships and the city's sporting infrastructure is also being upgraded to successfully conduct big-ticket multi-sport competitions.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave is one of the prime venues that is currently under construction and apart from the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, it is designed to house an aquatics centre and a football stadium along with two arenas for indoor sports.

(With PTI Inputs)