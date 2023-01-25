On the eve of the 74th Republic Day, the government of India announced that the SRD Prasad, Sanathoiba Sharma and Gurcharan Singh will be conferred with the Padma Shri awards. The likes of Kalaripayattu master SRD Prasad, Thang Ta guru K Sanathoiba Sharma, former cricketer and veteran cricket coach Gurcharan Singh will be honoured with the Padma Shri for distinguished service in their respective fields of sports. The President of India on Wednesday approved the conferment of 106 Padma Awards, among which three were awarded to sportspersons.

The Awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for outstanding service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in a specific field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March and April every year.

