Triple H, former WWE star and current chief content officer of the American wrestling promotion, has made a major announcement. Ahead of this week WWE Smackdown, Triple H shared a poster of "Unreal - It's More Real Than ouy Think", a Netflix sports series. The show is likely to give fans a behind-the-scenes experience of the WWE. 'WWE: Unreal' will have appearances from John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green, Jey Uso, Xavier Woods, and Triple H himself. The series is aimed at showing the intense work that goes behind the glitz of WWE.

"You never know what to believe… until now. #WWEUnreal premieres July 29 on @netflix." Triple H posted on X.

According to reports, Triple H will narrate the docuseries. Triple H is a 14-time WWE world champion who has served as WWE's Chief Content Officer since 2022. Recently, Triple H - whose real name is Paul Michael Levesque - told Entertainment Weekly: “Our business evolves and so do the expectations of our audience. When you look at the track records of Omaha Productions and NFL Films, it felt like we had the right partners in place to pull back the curtain and showcase WWE in a brand-new way."

However, not all agrees with triple H. WWE superstar CM Punk has mixed feelings.

“I have that old-school mentality of protecting the business," Punk said. “So the idea of letting cameras this far behind the scenes is really strange to me — even if I understand why fans want to see it."

WWE: Unreal will premiere globally on Netflix on July 29. The series is directed by Chris Weaver and produced by Omaha Productions, NFL Films, Skydance Sports, and WWE.