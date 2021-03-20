A member of El Salvador's national surfing team died Friday after she was struck by lighting while training, the country's National Institute of Sports (INDES) confirmed. Katherine Diaz, 22, was emerging from the water on El Tunco beach overlooking the Pacific in the southwest of the country when she was killed, local press said.

Diaz had been preparing to represent the country in upcoming international surfing tournaments, and was also a member of the Salvadoran Surf Federation.

IDES head Yamil Bukele paid tribute to Diaz on Twitter, saying he was "very sorry" for the loss and offering "solidarity" with her friends and family.

"Her loss in the waves hurts and impacts us," teammate Josselyn Alabi said.

