Tokyo Olympics: Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah Wins Women's 100m Final
Tokyo Olympics: Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 100m final with a time of 10.61s.© AFP
- Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women's 100m final at Olympics
- Jamaican women swept the podium, winning the silver and bronze medals too
- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won silver while Shericka Jackson won bronze
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah successfully defended her Olympic 100m crown on Saturday, storming to victory with the second fastest time in history. Thompson-Herah raced over the line at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium in 10.61sec, with two-time champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce taking silver in 10.74 and Shericka Jackson bronze in 10.76. Thompson-Herah's Olympic record winning time matched the second-fastest time in history of 10.61sec set by the late Florence Griffith-Joyner.
Only Griffith-Joyner, the 1988 Olympic champion who remains the world record holder with a best 10.49, has ever run faster.
