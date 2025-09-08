Hafthor Bjornsson, best known for his role as Gregor Clegane aka 'The Mountain' in popular fantasy drama series Game of Thrones, has gone on to break the deadlift world record. The Icelandic actor-turned athlete lifted a whopping 510 kilograms (1,124 pounds) during the Strongman 2025 competition in Birmingham, breaking his own previous record of 505 kilograms (1,113 pounds). Bjornsson isn't a new name to the sport, having already made headlines with his performances in weightlifting. In fact, he was named the World's Strongest Man in 2018 after completing his previous 'record' lift.

Despite completing a 'world record' lift, it didn't look like Bjornsson was stretching beyond his limits. The lift looked quite comfortable, making fans on social media wonder if he can go even higher. Bjornsson, in a video on his YouTube channel, did admit that the weight of 510 kilograms wasn't his maximum capacity, but rather, a calculated attempt.

"People have been asking me, if 510 is light, will you go heavier? And the honest answer is no," he said in the video, explaining the logic behind choosing the weight. Fair to say that the strategy delivered exactly the results that Bjornsson wanted, as he walked out of the event with the champion's tag to his name.

Hafthor Bjornsson's warm-up strategy:

- 70kg for 5

- 120kg for 3

- 170kg for 2

- 220kg, 270kg, 320kg, 370kg - all singles

Main Stage Weights:

- First at 420kg

- Second at 470kg

- Final attempt: 510kg

"I won't go heavier," he had said before the event. "I want to win the whole show. I have five events left after that lift. It's about being smart."

In a video shared on the morning of the event, 'the Mountain' also shared his breakfast meal that helps him keep fuelled for such gruelling competitions. The meal includes potatoes (both sweet and regular), eggs, rice, Greek yogurt, oatmeal with blueberries, and orange juice.

"I never change things on comp day," he said. "The same food, the same plan. Keep the stomach happy, stay focused."