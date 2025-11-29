The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world's first franchise-based Supercross racing league, has announced the support and encouragement of the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, for its highly anticipated Round 2 to be held in Hyderabad. In the presence of the ISRL co-founders and the co-owner of BigRock Motorsports, the Chief Minister formally unveiled the poster for the league's second round, scheduled to take place on December 6 at the iconic GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium in Gachibowli, as per a release from ISRL.

This historic event marks the first time Telangana will host a global Supercross racing spectacle of this scale, featuring international athletes, world-class racing infrastructure, and an immersive sporting experience for fans.

Adding to the excitement, megastar Salman Khan will grace the event, amplifying the energy and anticipation around what promises to be one of India's most thrilling sporting showcases of the year.

The Hyderabad round is expected to attract thousands of spectators, international teams, and motorsport aficionados from around the world.

The action-packed race weekend kicks off on December 5 with the Reise Moto Fan Park, which was a massive hit during Round 1 in Pune.

Together, ISRL and the state aim to inspire the next generation, elevate sporting culture, and propel Telangana toward its ambitious 2047 vision.

Following the Hyderabad round, the Grand Finale (Round 3) of ISRL Season 2 will take place on December 21st, 2025, at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Calicut, Kerala, marking a spectacular finish to what promises to be India's biggest motorsport season ever.