"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," read the caption of a photo on NFL star Travis Kelce's Instagram as he announced his engagement with American pop star Taylor Swift. The update points at a fairytale culmination of a courtship that has been fascinating millions of fans around the world for the last two years. While Taylor Swift is one of the world's wealthiest entertainers, with Forbes estimating her net worth at USD 1.6 billion, we take a look at the brand value of Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Who Is Travis Kelce?

Drafted in 2013, Kelce is a 10-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and three-time Super Bowl champion. He has numerous honors to his name, including the fact that he holds the record for the most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons by a tight end (seven) and the highest single-season receiving yards at the position (1,416 in 2020).

His career has soared over the last few years. In 2022, he became the fastest tight end to reach 10,000 career receiving yards, and in 2023, he eclipsed Jerry Rice for the most career playoff receptions.

What Is Travis Kelce's Net Worth?

According to Forbes, Kelce's net worth is estimated at USD 70 million. He is a 3-time Super Bowl champion who has earned over $100 million from his NFL contracts and another USD 190 million from off-field activities.

One of the biggest sources of Kelce's net worth is the USD 100 million podcast contract he signed with his brother Jason for the New Heights show.

How Did Travis Kelce Meet Taylor Swift?

On July 8, 2023, Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where the NFL star wanted to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number. Kelce shared this story on the July 26, 2023, episode of his "New Heights" podcast. During a December 2023 TIME interview, Swift revealed that she and Travis started "hanging out" after she heard him talk on the podcast episode.

There were those who speculated, with no evidence, that the relationship was not genuine but a cynical ploy for more fame, while some even theorized it was a plot to influence the U.S. elections. In the end, those voices were quieted by a happy couple who simply looked in love-now with an an engagement ring rivaling the size of Kelce's three Super Bowl rings.

It's unclear when and where the two, both 35, got engaged. Representatives for Swift and Kelce did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment on that detail, though Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, confirmed the engagement ring was an old mine brilliant-cut diamond from Kindred Lubeck. Scarcely over an hour later, Kelce was stretching for practice in Kansas City, Missouri.

