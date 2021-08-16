Story ProgressBack to home
Spectators Barred From Tokyo Paralympics Due To Coronavirus
Spectators will be barred from the Tokyo Paralympics over ongoing coronavirus fears, organisers said.
The Tokyo Paralympics will be held behind closed doors.© AFP
Spectators will be barred from the Tokyo Paralympics over ongoing coronavirus fears, organisers said Monday, as Japan battles record infections despite emergency measures in several parts of the country. "More stringent measures will be taken for competitions to be held in these prefectures, including no spectators," organisers said in a joint statement with local and national government and the International Paralympic Committee.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Olympics 2020, Olympics 2020 Medal Tally, Live Cricket Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.