South Asian Games: India Continue To Dominate, Medal Tally Goes Over 250

Swimmers and wrestlers continued their complete domination in their respective disciplines as India continued its commanding performance on yet another medal-laden day to leave rival countries far behind in the South Asian Games here on Sunday. The swimmers picked up as many as 7 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze while the wrestlers clinched all the four yellow metals on offer on Sunday to help India add 38 medals (22 gold, 10 silver, 6 bronze) on Day 7 of the regional Games.

India's total medal count stood at 252 (132 gold, 79 silver, 41 bronze), leaving behind hosts Nepal and Sri Lanka behind. Nepal has won 165 medals (45 gold, 44 silver, 76 bronze) while Sri Lanka have collected 197 medals (36 gold, 68 silver, 93 bronze).

Handball players added one gold and one silver by winning the women''s event while finishing runners-up in the men's final.

In fencing also, India picked up all the three golds on offer by finishing on top of the podium in the team events of men's epee, men's sabre and women's foil.

It was a gold rush for India in the swimming pool with Kushagra Rawat picking the first top prize of the day in men's 400m freestyle event with a time of 3:49.76 while compatriot Anand Shylaja took the silver in 4:01.02 for an Indian 1-2 finish.

Supriya Mondal then added another gold in men's 200m butterfly, clocking 2:02.45, while another Indian, Mihir Ambre took the bronze with a time of 2:09.14.

Indians won both the 50m backstroke men and women's events through Srihari Natraj (24.78) and Mana Patel (28.94) while the 4x200m freestyle relay men and women's teams also picked up respective yellow metals.

The seventh swimming gold of the day for India was collected by Apeksha Fernandes in women''s 200m butterfly with a time of 2:21.83.

In wrestling, Indians continued their complete domination by clinching four gold medals with Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik leading the charge. India have so far won gold medals in all the 12 categories.

While Sakshi was unstoppable on her way to the top podium finish in the 62kg category, U-23 world championships silver medallist, Ravinder clinched the gold in the men''s freestyle 61kg.

Sakshi won all her matches one sided by pinning her opponents down while Ravinder had to work hard to clinch his gold against Pakistan''s M Bilal after easily overcoming the challenges posed by Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi wrestlers in the earlier rounds.

Pawan Kumar (men's freestyle 86kg) and Anshu (women's 59kg) also won a gold each in their respective categories.

While Commonwealth Games gold medallist Pawan had to rely on his experience to win 4-1 against his Pakistani opponent in the final, Anshu claimed the gold against his Sri Lankan rival within a record 15 seconds of the bout.

In boxing, seven Indian boxers entered the finals on Sunday with reigning Commonwealth Games champion Vikas Krishan (men's 69kg) and 2014 CWG bronze medallist Pinki Rani (women's 51kg) leading the charge.

While Sparsh (52kg), Varinder (60kg) and Narender (+91kg) were the other boxers to reach the summit clash from the men, all the three women -- Pinki Rani (51kg), Sonia Lather (57kg) and Manju Bamboriya (64kg) -- cruised into the finals. The only setback for India was the defeat of Sachin in 81kg.

With eight Indian boxers sealing their final places on Saturday, India will now have a total of 15 boxers aiming for the gold medal.