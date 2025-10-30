Sindoor Mittal, Vice Chairperson of Avaada Group, has won the Silver Medal, while representing Team India in the Women's Open Doubles 5.0 category at the Pickleball World Cup 2025, Florida, USA, in partnership with Rakshikha Ravi. Their stellar partnership at the championship, which brought together marquee players from across the globe, has placed India firmly on the international Pickleball map.

Speaking on the achievement, Sindoor Mittal said, "Pickleball is a sport that celebrates agility, strategy, determination and teamwork; qualities which are an integral part of our corporate philosophy at Avaada. It is an incredible feeling to represent India on the world stage in an emerging sport like Pickleball and bring home a Medal."

The Pickleball World Cup 2025 brought together leading players from across the globe, marking the sport's rapid rise in popularity and India's growing presence on the world stage.

