Saudi Arabia To Host Asian Winter Games In NEOM Megacity
Image for representation only.© Reuters
Saudi Arabia was chosen on Tuesday to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games at a $500 billion futuristic megacity in the desert kingdom that planners say will feature a year-round winter sports complex. "The deserts and mountains of Saudi Arabia will soon be a playground for winter sports," the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said in a statement on the decision made during its general assembly meeting in Phnom Penh.
More to follow...
