Days ahead of Summerslam 2025, Roman Reigns declined Paul Heyman's proposal to join his new faction comprising of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who seek new leadership in the absence of Seth Rollins. Rollins, who currently holds the men's Money in the Bank contract, seemingly injured his ankle during his match against LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this month. However, it is not clear whether Rollins is actually injured as multiple reports have claimed that it might be a production masterclass from the WWE.

On the penultimate Monday Night Raw (Tuesday IST) before Summerslam, Reigns went face-to-face with Heyman, who betrayed him, along with Breakker and Reed beside him. The former wiseman, uncharacteristically emotional, told Reigns he still loved his Tribal Chief and believed they could "fix this" together.

Reigns, however, wasn't having any of it as he called Heyman a fool, thus rejection his offer to align with Breakker and Reed. The OTC also warned Breakker that Heyman would turn on him just like he did to him and others in the past.

"You're not a Wiseman anymore you're just a dumba**," said Reigns.

He also accused Heyman of ruining The Bloodline, while also acknowledging the likes of The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn for helping him throughout his historic title reign. He once again called Heyman a dumba**.

A furious Breakker took the mic told Reigns that he is the new top dog in WWE and asked him to do what he does best, "walk away". Reigns calmly handed the mic to Breakker before smashing him with a cheeky Superman Punch, followed by a trademark spear.

Reigns tried to deal with both Breakker and Reed at the same time, but the numbers began to overwhelm him. As Reed was about to hit him with a Tsunami, Jey Uso's music hit and he charged to the ring to help out his cousin.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion hit both Breakker and Reed with a superkick each, allowing Reigns to regroup. Together, they hit dual spears Jey taking out Breakker while Roman crashed into Reed leaving Heyman's faction laid out.

Reigns was also grooving to the "YEET" chants after he and Jey took out Breakker and Reed.