A Philadelphia Phillies fan, being called 'Phillies Karen' by fans over the ball-snatching row in the Major League Baseball game against Miami Marlins has caused mayhem on social media. Fans all over the internet are trying to establish the true identity of the woman who snatched a Home Run baseball from a father-son duo on Friday. While certain rumours suggest that her name is Leslie-Ann Kravitz, an employee of the Hammonton Schools in New Jersey, but the claims have been denied. Some even claimed that her name is Cheryl Richardson-Wagner but there's no confirmation yet.

"The woman identified on social media as 'Phillies Karen' is not, and has never been an employee of the Hammonton Public Schools located in Hammonton, New Jersey," a statement from the Hammonton Schools read. "Social media and news reports indicating that she is, are incorrect."

"Anybody who works for our school district, attended as a student, or lives in our community, would obviously have caught the ball bare-handed in the first place, avoiding the entire situation."

BREAKING: The ball-stealing Karen at the Phillies game has been IDENTIFIED apparently

Leslie-Ann Kravitz, an administrator in the Hammonton, New Jersey school district. pic.twitter.com/XbzHeKKJ5H — Ape𝕏 (@CubanOnlyTrump) September 6, 2025

Another name, Cheryl Richardson-Wagner, was associated with the lady behind the incident at the LoanDepot Park incident. But, Richardson-Wagner herself issued a statement, saying she isn't the one behind the ball-snatching row.

"OK everyone...I'm NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast)... and I'm a Red Sox fan," the original Cheryl Richardson-Wagner said on Facebook.

"Apparently, I am trending on Twitter. I wonder if I will get apologies from all of these people when the real culprit is discovered."

While the manner in which 'Phillies Karen' yelled at the father-son duo for scooping the Home Run ball has been widely criticised on social media, there are some who have defended her too. A section of fans feel that the father jumped out of his seat to collect the ball from the area where the woman was sitting, which shouldn't have been done.

The jury is still out to determine whether the woman's actions were right or wrong.