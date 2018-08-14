Para-Athlete Chandeep Singh From Jammu And Kashmir Is An Inspiration For All

He works on his laptop, uses his mobile phone and does everything that you and I can do, yet he is different, courage is his middle name. After losing both arms to an electric shock in 2011, 19-year-old para athlete Chandeep Singh from Jammu and Kashmir converted his disability into ability, winning two gold medals for India in the recently concluded Kimunyong Cup Taekwondo Championship in South Korea. "Family is happy, friends and family are giving me full support, this is purely God's help that he is guiding me to move on in life, my next goal is world championships next year, I want to be a world champion", said Chandeep Singh.

"We encouraged him and he kept moving on, his courage acted like a balm on our wounds, I feel proud as a mother", said Jagpreet Kaur, mother of Chandeep Singh.

Before his accident, Chandeep excelled in football, athletics and skating at school, zonal and national levels. But losing his arms didn't break his spirit, days after he was released from the hospital, he was back in the sports arena, with a new resolve, to win it big in Taekwondo and skating.

Before bagging gold in South Korea, he has won gold medals in Asian Taekwondo Championship at Vietnam and International Taekwondo Championship at Nepal.

After the accident he found a mentor in sports legend Milkha singh who guided him all through.

"I want to say that Chandeep is making his country proud, others should also emulate and perform similar feats, when Chandeep came to my home, I saw that he is working his laptop and mobile with feet, he doesn't have hands, I was really moved", said Milkha Singh

Where there is a will, there is a way, Chandeep Singh has proven that if one has determination nothing is impossible.