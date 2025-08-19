The National Sports Governance Bill has become an Act after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the landmark legislation that promises to revamp India's sports administration. The Presidential assent came on Monday, stated a Gazette notification by the central government. "The following Act of Parliament received the assent of the President on the 18th August, 2025 and is hereby published for general information -- The National Sports Governance Act, 2025," it stated. The sports bill, which had been waiting in the wings for over a decade, was passed after extensive consultations with various stakeholders over the past one year.

It was presented in the Lok Sabha on July 23 before being passed there on August 11. A day later Rajya Sabha passed it following a discussion that lasted well over two hours.

The new law not just lays down governance criteria but also mandates the creation of a National Sports Tribunal for speedy dispute resolution.

In addition, it also calls for the creation of a National Sports Election Panel to oversee NSF polls that are often mired in controversies.

