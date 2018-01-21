 
don't
miss
All Sports
Other Sports

Mumbai Marathon: Elite Women Runners Slam Organisers

Updated: 21 January 2018 14:06 IST

Gobena finished first in 2:25:49 and was well ahead of defending champion Bornes Kitur of Kenya who clocked 2:28:48 to finish second.

Mumbai Marathon: Elite Women Runners Slam Organisers
Gobena finished first in 2:25:49 and was well ahead of defending champion. © Twitter

The elite women runners of the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday slammed the event organisers, saying there were too many casual runners on the course and that the Metro construction work was also a hindrance.

"It was a quite difficult race as there were a lot of people (casual participants in other non-competitive events) on the road. It was difficult to concentrate," said women's race winner Amane Gobena of Ethiopia after the marathon.

Gobena finished first in 2:25:49 and was well ahead of defending champion Bornes Kitur of Kenya who clocked 2:28:48 to finish second.

She said she missed receiving water thrice the 5, 15 and 30 km marks.

"It was difficult to get water also and there were too many corners (due to construction work for Mumbai Metro-3 line)," she said, about the chaotic manner in which the race was held.

Gobena said she knew that despite the hazards she will win the race just past the halfway mark after taking a clear lead.

"I had prepared very well for the race. We (She and Kitur) were together for the first 25 kms, and after 25 kms I knew I was going to win," she said.

"At one point I thought I will break the course record, but as I said there were a lot of people (on the road) and temperatures were also rising, So I had to slow down," she further said.

"(Metro) construction work was a problem. The last km was difficult as there were a lot of corners," said the Kenyan runner.

Joshua Kipkorir of Kenya, who finished third in the men's race, criticised the pacemakers for dropping out earlier than expected.

"One pacemaker dropped out at 15km and another at 25km," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Gobena said she missed receiving water thrice
  • Gobena finished first in 2:25:49
  • Defending champion Bornes Kitur of Kenya clocked 2:28:48
Related Articles
India Opt For Trousers Instead Of Sari At 2018 Commonwealth Games Ceremony
India Opt For Trousers Instead Of Sari At 2018 Commonwealth Games Ceremony
I Want To See India Become Sports Equipment Manufacturing Hub, Says Rajyavardhan Rathore
I Want To See India Become Sports Equipment Manufacturing Hub, Says Rajyavardhan Rathore
Maverick Climber Pauses
Maverick Climber Pauses 'Suicidal' Solo Bid To Summit K2
Winter Olympics: South Korea Brings Curtain Down On
Winter Olympics: South Korea Brings Curtain Down On 'Peace Games'
Pyeongchang Winter Olympics: Sudden-Death Russia Hold Nerve To Win Hockey Gold
Pyeongchang Winter Olympics: Sudden-Death Russia Hold Nerve To Win Hockey Gold
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.