The upcoming sports university in Meerut will be named after legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday. He also said the Uttar Pradesh government will adopt two sports -- wrestling and one more -- and finance their promotion in the state for the next ten years. The UP CM made the twin announcement in a felicitation ceremony for India's Tokyo Olympics medalists at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. "Of the two sports to be adopted by Uttar Pradesh, one will be wrestling. The second one for adoption will be selected soon by the Sports Department," he said.

"A sports university is being built in Meerut. The state government will name it after Major Dhyan Chand," said Adityanath, adding the government will also set up a wrestling academy in Lucknow.

He said the state government is also working expeditiously for the construction of sports grounds in every village of the state.

He said the government will soon increase the diet money for players in sports colleges from Rs. 250 to Rs. 375 per day per player, matching the Sports Authority of India's sum for the purpose.

The government will also appoint UP's medalists in international sports events like the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, World Cup and World Championships on gazetted posts like that of deputy superintendent of police.

The CM said athletes of the country make the country proud. "This performance shows a player actually plays for the country. When he plays for the country, there is nothing in front of him except the country and that is why he is able to do something," he said.

Promoted

He added that amid the Covid19 epidemic, "our players tried to give their best performance". "The state government will give Rs 6 crore to the Olympics gold medalists from UP, Rs. 4 crore to silver medalists and Rs. 2 crore to bronze medalists in singles," he said.

"In team games, Rs. 3 crore will be given to gold medalists, Rs. 2 crore to silver medalists and Rs. 1 crore to those from UP winning bronze medals," the CM added.