Marc Marquez continued his winning streak as he cruised to victory in the Hungarian Sprint race by almost three seconds on Sunday to pad his championship lead. It was a seventh straight Sprint victory for the Spaniard who has also won the last six longer Sunday grand prix races on his factory Ducati Fabio Di Giannantonio, an Italian with the VR46 Ducati satellite team was a distant second at Balaton Park, followed by his team-mate and compatriot Franco Morbidelli third. Marquez, a six-time world champion, started the race from pole position,

He extended his lead in the world championship to 152 points over his younger brother Alex Marquez, who finished eighth on his Ducati Gresini.

Italian Francesco Bagnaia, the second rider on the official Ducati team, failed to score any points after finishing 13th.

The double world champion had struggled in qualifying at the end of the morning, setting only the 15th fastest time.

The race lost three riders in the first few seconds.

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo started on the second row but braked too late on the apex of the first corner. His Yamaha collided with Italian Enea Bastianini and crashed.

Bastianini managed to keep his KTM on the track but a few corners later, he ran into the back of the second Fench rider Johann Zarco's Honda, ending the race for both of them.

