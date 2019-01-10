Khelo India: Kunwer Rana Lights Up Opening Day, Maharashtra Win Big In Gymnastics

Kunwer Ajai Raj Singh Rana hogged all the limelight on the opening day of the Khelo India Youth Games 2019 in Pune on Thursday as he clinched a gold medal in the Under-17 javelin throw event . Meanwhile in gymnastics, Maharashtra claimed the lion's share of medals in their own backyard. The home state clinched five gold medals, while Uttar Pradesh bagged four out of 14 in total on Day 1. UP dominated the men's section with four gold, while West Bengal (3) and Jammu & Kashmir (2) shared five gold in the women's events.

Rana, who will turn 17 on Saturday, made a strong impression with a noteworthy 75.40 metre throw. The Punjab-based athlete had finished sixth at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Uttar Pradesh's Suraj Kumar and Sudama Yadav from Bihar secured silver and bronze respectively in the javelin throw event.

Tamil Nadu's Karuniya Muthuramalingam, who turns 19 on Friday, was another athlete who gifted herself an early present on Thursday. She clinched gold in girls' Under-21 discus throw event, defeating Punjab's Arpandeep Kaur Bajwa and Haryana's Seema.

In all, Maharashtra have 17 medals, comprising five gold, five silver and seven bronze. UP claimed eight medals on Day 1 with four gold, one silver and three bronze.

West Bengals' Protishtha Samanta and Bavleen Kaur of Jammu & Kashmir were the biggest gainers on the opening day of the youth multi-spots event. Samanta claimed three gold to take her tally to four, while Bavleen bagged two gold to take her tally to three.