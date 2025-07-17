John Cena started his WWE retirement tour back in January and the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion is rumoured to have his final fight against Gunther. In the past few months, Cena won the Elimination Chamber and defeated Cody Rhodes to win his record-breaking 17th World Championship at WrestlaMania. With his retirement date set for December this year, reports claimed that Gunther will have the privilege to fight him in his last ever match. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion has never faced Cena in his career but he has already made his feelings clear about the possible match.

“It's the last chance to get in the ring with him, so if that ever becomes a possibility, I would definitely take that," Gunther told the Daily Mail.

"John Cena is obviously one of the wrestlers, you can put him onto Mount Rushmore."

“If I get the chance I would definitely like to do that. Let's see how it plays out. Maybe I can end up as his last chance to win a championship at some point in that year, and I can be the one that crushes all those dreams. That would be very enjoyable."

Recently, former WWE champion JBL tried to predict John Cena's final opponent in WWE. On the latest episode of the 'Something to Wrestle' podcast, JBL took the names of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns before suggesting that a match between John Cena and The Rock will be the ideal way to end the story as it was the WWE legend who helped John Cena turn heel towards the end of his illustrious career.

"I think Brock would be awesome. I also think Roman would be awesome. I think both those would be incredible matches, but I think The Rock. That's kinda it because The Rock kinda helped him turn heel. The Rock had done so much."