 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Strikes Gold At Sotteville Athletics Meet

Updated: 18 July 2018 13:25 IST

India's star javelin-thrower Neeraj Chopra have clinched the gold at the Sotteville Athletics meet in France.

Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Strikes Gold At Sotteville Athletics Meet
Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold at the Sotteville Athletics meet in France. © AFP

India's star javelin-thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold at the Sotteville Athletics meet in France. Neeraj, who had won the gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games earlier in 2018, threw 85.17 metres to bag the yellow metal with a massive margin on Tuesday in Sotteville-les-Rouen of the Normandy region. Moldova's Andrian Mardare threw a distance of 81.48m to take the silver while Edis Matusevicius (79.31m) of Lithuania settled for bronze. Neeraj's performance was brilliant as he did not falter in even a single attempt and completed each of his rounds.

Even as his score of 85.17m came in his fifth attempt, he came close to his eventual winning mark in his third attempt.

Although he clinched the gold with the 85.17m throw, this was not the Indian's best throw. He had earlier improved his own national record with a throw of 87.43 metres at the IAAF Diamond League where he finished fourth in the season-opening leg.

Earlier in the year, Neeraj struck a gold medal for India with a throw of 86.47m in men's Javelin Throw Final at the Commonwealth Games.

The 20-year-old from Panipat is also a part of India's squad for the Asian Games 2018 and all eyes will be on him as he will be gunning for the gold in Jakarta as well.

Comments
Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold at the Sotteville Athletics meet
  • Neeraj had won the gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games
  • Neeraj threw 85.17 metres to bag the yellow metal
Related Articles
Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Strikes Gold At Sotteville Athletics Meet
Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Strikes Gold At Sotteville Athletics Meet
Asian Games Venues
Asian Games Venues '95% Ready' But Potential Pitfalls Remain
Anthony Joshua To Defend Heavyweight Titles Against Alexander Povetkin
Anthony Joshua To Defend Heavyweight Titles Against Alexander Povetkin
Philippines Erupts In Joy After Manny Pacquiao
Philippines Erupts In Joy After Manny Pacquiao's Win Over Lucas Matthysse
Manny Pacquiao Stops Lucas Matthysse To Win Back World Title
Manny Pacquiao Stops Lucas Matthysse To Win Back World Title
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.