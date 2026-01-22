The home season for Jaipur Polo Team kicked off in style as the team secured a narrow yet well-earned 7.5-7 victory over Optiemus Achievers in a keenly contested encounter at the Rajmata Gayatri Devi Memorial Cup. Showcasing attacking intent and smart game management across all four chukkers, Jaipur held their nerve to clinch the match in a dramatic finish. After an initial setback in their opening encounter against Suhana All Stars, where the hosts lost by the margin of half a goal, the win against Optiemus Achievers provided Jaipur Polo with the momentum needed to push forward in the tournament. Jaipur asserted early control in the opening chukker, capitalising on their handicap advantage and fluid attacking play to race to a 3.5–0 lead. Lance Watson was clinical in front of goal, while Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur played a key role in linking defence and attack, keeping Optiemus Achievers under sustained pressure.

Optiemus Achievers mounted a strong response in the second chukker, with Shamsheer Ali leading the charge to register three goals and bring his side back into contention. Jaipur, however, maintained their composure and added to their tally, ensuring they retained a slender advantage at 3.5–3 by halftime.

The third chukker saw the contest intensify as Optiemus Achievers continued their comeback through goals from Ali and Daniel Otamendi. Jaipur matched them stride for stride, with Watson once again finding the mark to extend the scoreline to 5.5–4, keeping the match finely balanced heading into the final chukker.

The closing chukker delivered high drama, with Optiemus Achievers drawing level at seven goals following determined efforts from Savir Mehraj Goda and Shamsheer Ali. Jaipur, however, held their nerve in the decisive moments, adding the crucial half-goal to finish at 7.5–7 and seal the win in a thrilling encounter.

The victory marks one of many expected for the home side during the Jaipur Polo Season, which runs from February 19 to March 15.

