Big news in the world of sport! India and Nigeria have officially thrown their hats in the ring to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games - and it's not just any edition. This one marks the 100th anniversary of the Games, making it a major milestone in global sports history. The Commonwealth Games Federation (aka Commonwealth Sport) announced that both countries submitted their formal proposals right on time, by the 31 August deadline. These bids follow a wave of interest from countries around the world, all eager to be part of the Games' next chapter.

Why It Matters

Commonwealth Sport President Dr Donald Rukare called the proposals "exciting" and praised both nations for their bold vision. "India and Nigeria are sporting powerhouses," he said. "Their proposals show how the Games can help drive national goals and leave a lasting legacy for local communities."

Who Decides?

An expert Evaluation Commission will now review the bids and meet with both countries in London later this month. The final decision will be made in November at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Commission is led by Sandra Osborne KC and includes top sports leaders like:

- Helen Phillips MBE (Europe VP)

- Brendan Williams (Athletes' Advisory Chair)

- Ian Reid CBE (Glasgow 2026 Vice Chair)

- Andrew Ryan MBE (Olympic sports veteran)

- Darren Hall (Games Director, non-voting)

What's Next?

This announcement comes after a big year for Commonwealth Sport - Glasgow was confirmed as host for the 2026 Games, and Malta will host the Youth Games in 2027. CEO Katie Sadleir says the new flexible hosting model is inspiring more countries to get involved. "It's a huge win for athletes and fans," she said. "The Games are evolving, and the energy is electric."

India's Moment?

With India already buzzing from recent sporting successes, hosting the 2030 Games could be a game-changer for young athletes and sports fans across the country. Nigeria, too, is known for its fierce talent and passion for sport - making this a thrilling race to watch.

Stay tuned - the countdown to 2030 is officially on!