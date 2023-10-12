The International Olympic Council's (IOC) Executive Board on Thursday announced the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) with immediate effect for "breach of charter". The Russian athletes though will be able to take part in international competitions, including next year's Paris Olympics, as independent participants. The 141st Session of the IOC will be held here from October 15-17 and the IOC's Executive Board is meeting over two days, on October 12 and 13, to discuss the proposals it has to move forward to the Session.

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Russia was suspended after it decided to include regional sports organisations which are under the authority of the NOC of Ukraine.

"The unilateral decision taken by the Russian Olympic Committee on 5 October 2023 to include, as its members, the regional sports organisations which are under the authority of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine (namely Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia) constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter because it violates the territorial integrity of the NOC of Ukraine, as recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in accordance with the Olympic Charter," the IOC EB said during a media conference here.

The IOC added, "The Russian Olympic Committee is suspended with immediate effect until further notice." "The Russian Olympic Committee is no longer entitled to operate as a National Olympic Committee, as defined in the Olympic Charter, and cannot receive any funding from the Olympic Movement," it said.

The IOC said it will decide about the participation of athletes with Russian passports in the 2024 Olympics in Paris as well as the Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 "at the appropriate time".

The IOC EB director of communications Mark Adams confirmed that members of the Canadian NOC will be present in Mumbai for the Session, following the diplomatic row between India and Canada.

"To be honest, I know only about one of them. I know that Tricia Smith is definitely coming. The other one, I guess, is an honourary member," said Adams.

