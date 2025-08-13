Having overcome an internal feud, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is now hoping to get back the Olympic Solidarity grant, which was withheld last year by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for infighting within the national apex sports body. The IOC's Executive Board on October 8 last year stopped the grant meant for athlete development programmes in the wake of an acrimonious meeting of the IOA on September 26, 2024 in which 12 Executive Council members refused to ratify the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as the sports body's CEO.

But now that the house has been put in order, IOA President PT Usha is hoping that the IOC would release the grant soon. A Special General Body Meeting (SGM) as well as Executive Council meeting was smoothly conducted on Wednesday after a truce was called on July 24 between Usha and the revolting EC members who were in majority.

"The IOC will be happy that we are working together. We have done a lot of things now, and we will meet again," Usha told PTI on the sidelines of the IOA SGM called to approve India's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid.

"Whatever they have (IOC) withheld, that we are going to get now. They withheld our Olympic Solidarity grant. We were waiting for the SGM. We will give the report to them and then they will release the money.

"That (Olympic Solidarity) is not a small amount, it is Rs 15 crore. We will get it." Olympic Solidarity provides assistance to all National Olympic Committees (NOCs), a share of the broadcast rights from the Olympic Games which is to be used for athlete development programmes.

Through Olympic Solidarity, athletes can benefit from scholarships and subsidies, enabling them to train and qualify for the Olympic Games.

The IOC had withhold the grant to the IOA after it received allegations and counter-allegations from various parties relating to the "unfortunate situation" in the IOA.

If India gets to host 2030 CWG, it will be tech-driven with use of AI

The IOA General Body unanimously approved India's bid for the 2030 CWG, with the country emerging as the favourite to host the event.

Iyer said if India gets the hosting right, then they will ensure the event will be technology driven one, with the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence.

"The focus for the Commonwealth Sport (earlier CGF) and for us also is on sustainability, legacy of the Games will have to be the host city and the country. 2030 CWG will be technology-driven with strong emphasis on the incorporation of AI," he said.

'India in dialogue with IOC despite "pause" in host selection process'

New IOC President Kirsty Coventry has declared that the entire Olympic host selection process was being paused and a working group being set up to figure out the "appropriate time" to identify a future host.

Iyer said the IOA, which has already submitted its Expression of Interest to host the 2036 Olympics, has been in touch with the IOC despite the "pause" on the whole process.

"We are in a continuous dialogue... means today I can pick up the phone and ask IOC if their are some doubts. They (IOC) can call us and check on certain things.

"They themselves have decided to pause and reflect. They are trying to sort out how is it that they want to approach the whole idea of allotting the Olympics. They want a re-look at it.

"When we met them, it was like a workshop, as to what we need to do, a lot of focus on sustainability, on diversity, on equal opportunity, on more women coming into... there is a lot of discussion on all these things." Asked when a 2036 Olympics Bid Committee will be formed, he said, "I think everything would be formed now. Only there are certain contours of the committee. You will hear about it soon."

