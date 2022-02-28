Story ProgressBack to home
International Olympic Committee Withdraws Top Olympic Honour From Vladimir Putin
The International Olympic Committee on Monday stripped Russian President Vladimir Putin of the Olympic Order award in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
"The IOC EB (executive board) has, based on the exceptional circumstances of the situation and considering the extremely grave violation of the Olympic Truce and other violations of the Olympic Charter by the Russian government in the past, taken the decision to withdraw the Olympic Order from all persons who currently have an important function in the government of the Russian Federation," read a statement.
More to follow...
