International Olympic Committee Urges Sports Events To Exclude Russian, Belarusian Athletes
The International Olympic Committee on Monday called on sports organisers to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international events following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The IOC called on sports organisers to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials© AFP
"In order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants, the IOC recommends that International Sports Federations and sports event organisers not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions," it said in a statement.
