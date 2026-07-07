The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday accorded a grand send-off to the country's contingent for the Commonwealth Games while unveiling the official ceremonial and competition kit that the athletes will wear in Glasgow. The ceremony brought together athletes, coaches, support staff, dignitaries, and partners as India embarks on its journey to Scotland with hopes of another successful Commonwealth Games campaign. The event was attended by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, IOA President PT Usha, British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron, and Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh.

"Our athletes are ambassadors of New India's sporting excellence, determination and aspirations. As Team India embarks on its journey to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, I urge every athlete to compete fearlessly, uphold the highest spirit of sportsmanship, and give their very best," Mandaviya said.

Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, Chef de Mission Rohit Rajpal and Deputy Chef de Mission Ravi Bengani were also present, alongside some athletes and coaches.

"Today marks the beginning of another proud chapter for Indian sport. Every athlete wearing the India jersey has earned this opportunity through years of hard work, discipline, and sacrifice," Usha said.

"As they leave for Glasgow, they carry with them the hopes of a billion Indians and the values that define our sporting culture. On behalf of the Indian Olympic Association, I wish every member of Team India the very best." The send-off ceremony featured the official unveiling of the kit, a ramp walk by athletes showcasing both the ceremonial and competition attire.

Created by acclaimed designer Aaquib Wani and developed by JSW Sports, the official Commonwealth Games 2026 kit is inspired by the concept of ‘Invisible Trajectories'.

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