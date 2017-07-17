 
don't
miss
All Sports
Other Sports
Other Sports

India's Amit Kumar Saroha Wins Silver In World Para Athletics Championships

Updated: 17 July 2017 21:13 IST

India's Amit Kumar Saroha clinched a silver in men's club throw F51 competition in World Para Athletics Championships on Monday.

India's Amit Kumar Saroha Wins Silver In World Para Athletics Championships
Saroha's best throw of 30.25m, which came in his third attempt, fetched him a silver medal. © Amit Saroha/Facebook

London: India's Amit Kumar Saroha clinched a silver in men's club throw F51 competition in World Para Athletics Championships on Monday. Saroha's best throw of 30.25m, which came in his third attempt, fetched him a silver medal. In the process, the para-athlete from Haryana set a new Asian record in this event. Serbia's Zeljko Dimitrijevic retained his title with a world record throw of 31.99m. Another Indian, Dharambir finished 10th with his best throw of 22.34m.

The 32-year-old Saroha had also won a silver in this event in the last edition of the biennial championships in Doha in 2015. He also had won a gold medal in this event in the 2014 Incheon Asian Para Games.

Saroha, the first quadriplegic to represent India at a Paralympic Games (London 2012), will also take part in men's discus throw F52 final on Tuesday.

Earlier, Sundar Singh Gurjar had won a gold in men's javelin throw F46 on July 14.

 

Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest ICC Women's World Cup 2017 news, check ICC Women's World Cup 2017 schedule, WWC live score & WWC Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Amit Saroha clinched a silver in men's club throw F51 competition
  • Saroha's best throw of 30.25m came in his third attempt
  • Dharambir finished 10th with his best throw of 22.34m
Related Articles
Vijay Goel Asks PCI To Submit Report In 10 Days In Para Swimmer Case
Vijay Goel Asks PCI To Submit Report In 10 Days In Para Swimmer Case
Paris, Los Angeles Guaranteed To Host 2024 Or 2028 Olympic Games: IOC
Paris, Los Angeles Guaranteed To Host 2024 Or 2028 Olympic Games: IOC
IOC to Discuss Double Host Decision For Olympics in 2024, 2028
IOC to Discuss Double Host Decision For Olympics in 2024, 2028
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.