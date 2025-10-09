The Indian men's water polo team has landed itself in a spot of bother after displaying the national flag on players' swimming trunks during the Asian Championship in Ahmedabad. The act is being considered a blatant breach of protocol. Both the Sports Ministry and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have expressed their concerns after visuals from the competition emerged on social media. A response has been sought from the Swimming Federation of India (SFI). The issue clearly violates the Flag Code 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which strictly forbids displaying the national flag on any garment worn below the waist.

It has been suggested that the swimmers should have had the Tiranga painted on their swimming caps.

An SFI official has admitted the mistake, saying the correction will be made before the Indian team's next match, as per a report in Dainik Jagran. It was also argued that World Aquatics (formerly FINA) rules permitted the use of national emblems, and that other nations also display their flags.

The Sports Ministry has ordered the SFI to rectify the mistake immediately and submit a report. Although even the Ministry is of the opinion the error was inadvertent, not intentional, the gravity of dishonouring the national flag means that the matter cannot be ignored. Hence, the issue has blown up into a big controversy.

"It'll be done in matches ahead. The teams from other participating nations are wearing their national flags on their competition gear, but we do understand the Indian sensitivity," a swimming federation official told the Times of India.

The Indian Swimming Federation is reportedly working on getting new uniforms for their athletes ahead of the next round of fixtures, while also ensuring that such a blunder isn't repeated again. The Ministry has reportedly not ruled out taking legal action against those responsible for the act once the complete report on the matter is received.

As per the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) charter, displaying national flags is not mandatory for participants; it is a choice that the athletes and their nations have to make.