Superbikes, flashy skills and burnouts were on display when close to a thousand riders gathered in the capital city on Saturday to celebrate the 1000th MotoGP race landmark with an exhilarating bike rally as the motorcycle racing fever begins to grip India ahead of its first-ever MotoGP race, scheduled to take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida from September 22-24. This weekend's French Grand Prix marks a significant achievement in the history of MotoGP since the first feast of speed was held 74 years ago. Motorsports enthusiasts and bike riders joined in numbers to pay tribute to the sport's remarkable milestone and made the rally the talk of the town, as per a press release from MotoGP.

The exciting rally, is the first of many such events being organised in the build-up to the historic MotoGP India round -- the "MotoGP Bharat". Riders gathered at the JLN Stadium to begin the rally and showed flashy burnouts before moving to Gurugram where they also displayed top-notch skills with superbikes.

The Vice Chairman of New Delhi Municipal Council, Satish Upadhyay graced the occasion along with the executive team of Fairstreet Sports and had a message for the bikers and the audience.

"It was a wonderful event today. I would like to congratulate the Fairstreet Sports team and wish them great success as they gear up for the upcoming Moto GP Bharat. MotoGP is a big name in the world and the way you have started here is fantastic. We have to encourage such events a lot more and I assure you we will do everything to help you in future as well. In India, Motorsport is often regarded as a stunt game but this is not a stunt, this is a serious sport and we have to take it seriously. Security and safety is also very important and it is necessary for bikers to adhere to the rules and do the racing," commented Satish Upadhyay.

Pushkar Nath Srivastava, COO, Fairstreet Sports, the event hosts, said: "We are thrilled to have organised the MotoGP milestone celebration with a bike rally event that brought together the passion, excitement, and unity of the motorcycle racing community in the capital city. As India gears up for the first-ever MotoGP Bharat, this was a remarkable experience to witness the joy on the faces of fans and riders alike. This rally not only celebrated the milestones of MotoGP's history but also gave glimpses of the excitement of fans for the historic event later this year."

Advertisement

The ongoing MotoGP 2023 season, which witnesses 20 races across 17 countries, will visit India for its 13th race as the country makes its debut on the racetrack. Indian fans will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the exciting action where 11 teams and 22 riders will be in action which includes Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team, Marco Bezzecchi of Mooney, Brad Binder and Jack Miller of Redbull KTM, Jorge Martin of Prima and many more.