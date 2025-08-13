India has officially received the approval to bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The Indian Olympic Association has given the nod for the Games, giving a boost to the country's long-standing hopes. The entire funding for the CWG 2030 will be borne by the government, with Ahmedabad proposed as the venue. According to PTI, the IOA has formally approved the country's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid during its SGM. Deadline to submit final bid documents is August 31.

India has already submitted an Expression of Interest for the 2030 CWG with Ahmedabad as the host city. But the nation will have to submit the proposals for the final bid before the August 31 deadline.

"The approval was given unanimously by the General House. We will now move ahead full steam with our preparations," IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey said after the SGM that lasted just over half an hour.

With Canada having pulled out of the race, India's chances of getting the 2030 CWG have brightened.

"The 2030 CWG will be a full-fledged Games. We will have all the sports we are good at and have a chance of winning maximum medals," said Executive Council member Rohit Rajpal, referring to the pruned roster of the 2026 Glasgow edition where major sports like hockey, badminton, wrestling and shooting have been left out citing the cost factor.

"There are three groups of sports. First is core sports of the Commonwealth Games which are always there, then are sports which the host nation can choose and the third one are the additional sports.

"The 2030 will be an inclusive Games and will feature our traditional and indigenous sports also," Rajpal added.

A team of officials from Commonwealth Sport, led by its Director of Games Darren Hall, recently visited Ahmedabad to inspect the venues and meet Gujarat government officials.

A bigger large delegation of Commonwealth Sport is expected to be there later this month.

The General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport will decide the host country in the last week of November in Glasgow. India has previously hosted the 2010 edition of the multi-sport event in Delhi.

"The plan is to have all our medal-earning sports like shooting, archery, wrestling etc. Our traditional sports like kabaddi, and kho kho should also be there," said Chaubey.

The SGM was preceded by the Executive Council meeting in the morning.

With PTI Inputs