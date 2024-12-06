India produced a stellar performance at the Hong Kong leg of the World Pickleball Championship, securing a total of six medals, including one gold, three silvers, and two bronze. The duo of Vanshik Kapadia and Vrushali Thakare clinched the gold medal in the 19 open mixed doubles category in the November 29-December 1 meet. Kuldip Mahajan won a silver partnering South Korea's Kim Eung Gwon in the 19 open mixed doubles. Vanshik Kapadia (19 open men's singles) and Karina Aditya Dwipayani and Vrushali Thakare (19 open women's doubles) were the other two silver-medallists.

The Indian contingent also brought home two bronze medals, with Isha Lakhani and Roos Van Reek finishing on the podium in the 19 open women's doubles category.

Mayur Patil teamed up with Neilson Chen in the 19 open mixed doubles for India's second bronze.

This performance builds on India's strong showing at the World Pickleball Championship's India leg in November, where the country claimed a rich haul of 28 medals, including 11 gold.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)