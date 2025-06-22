India made a strong statement on the opening day of the Para Powerlifting World Cup in Beijing by winning four medals, including a gold, silver, and two bronze. The tournament features top para powerlifters from over 40 countries and serves as a qualification event for the 2026 World Championships and the 2028 Paralympic Games. Gulfam Ahmed opened India's account with a bronze in the highly competitive men's elite 59kg category. He lifted 145kg in his opening attempt and followed it up with a best lift of 151kg in his second.

His third attempt of 153kg was disallowed, but his earlier lifts were enough to secure India's first medal of the tournament.

In the men's elite 72kg category, Ramubhai Bambhava added another bronze to India's tally with a successful lift of 151kg in his first attempt. Although his next two attempts -- 155kg and 156kg -- were not validated, the opening lift earned him a spot on the podium.

Veteran lifter Joby Mathew delivered a standout performance in the masters category, securing gold in the total lift and silver for the best lift. After an unsuccessful opening lift of 140kg, he bounced back with confident lifts of 145kg and 150kg.

