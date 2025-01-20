Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian men's team for winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup as the hosts capped off the tournament with a double delight after the women's team crushed Nepal to become champions at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. PM Modi remarked that this triumph will boost the popularity of kho kho among youngsters in the country. "Today's a great day for Indian Kho Kho. Incredibly proud of Indian Men's Kho Kho team for winning the Kho Kho World Cup title. Their grit and dedication is commendable. This win will contribute to further popularising Kho Kho among the youth," PM Modi wrote on X.

Today's a great day for Indian Kho Kho.



Incredibly proud of Indian Men's Kho Kho team for winning the Kho Kho World Cup title. Their grit and dedication is commendable. This win will contribute to further popularising Kho Kho among the youth. pic.twitter.com/OvzUV6SpX0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2025

He also congratulated the Indian women's team for finishing on the top of the podium in the event following a commanding win over Nepal in the summit clash.

"Congratulations to the Indian women's team on winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup! This historic victory is a result of their unparalleled skill, determination and teamwork," Modi wrote on X.

"This triumph has brought more spotlight to one of India's oldest traditional sports, inspiring countless young athletes across the nation. May this achievement also pave the way for more youngsters to pursue this sport in the times to come," he added.

Indian men's team dominated the final against Nepal with a commanding 54-36 victory, led by outstanding performances from captain Pratik Waikar and tournament standout Ramji Kashyap. They joined the women's team, who dominated Nepal in another excellent final, sealing their victory with an emphatic score of 78-40.

Indian men's team's journey to the championship was nothing short of remarkable. India showcased their dominance throughout the tournament, beginning with convincing victories over Brazil, Peru and Bhutan in the group stages. Their momentum continued through the knockout rounds, where they outclassed Bangladesh in the quarterfinals before overcoming a strong South African side in the semifinals.

On the other hand, women's team glory included commanding victories over South Korea, Iran and Malaysia in the group stages, followed by triumph against Bangladesh in the quarter-finals and a masterful win over South Africa in the semi-finals.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)