 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Hriday Hazarika, Indian Women's 10m Air Rifle Team Win Gold Medals At ISSF World Championships

Updated: 07 September 2018 12:54 IST

India's Hriday Hazarika kept his cool in a shoot-off to win a gold in men's 10m air rifle at the ISSF World Championships.

Hriday Hazarika, Indian Women
Hriday Hazarika (centre) won gold in men's 10m air rifle at the ISSF World Championships. © Twitter

India's Hriday Hazarika won gold in men's 10m air rifle at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships on Friday. Hazarika, the only Indian to qualify for the men's final with a total score of 627.3, was tied on 250.1 with Iran's Mohammed Amir Nekounam in the final. But the 17-year-old Indian kept his cool in a shoot-off to secure the gold for India. While Mohammed Amir clinched the silver medal, Russia's Grigorii Shamakov took home the bronze medal. Adding to India's medal tally, the women's team won gold as they combined to register a new world record.

The women's 10m air rifle team of Elavenil Valarivan (631), Shreya Agarwal (628.5) and Manini Kaushik (621.2) produced a brilliant performance to score a total of 1880.7.

The score by Elavenil, a junior world cup gold-medallist, was also a new junior world record. The men's team, comprising Hazarika, Divyansh Panwar and Arjun Babuta, finished fourth with a combined total of 1872.3.

There was disappointment for the country in the senior men's 50m rifle three position competition as none of the Indians in fray managed to reach the finals.

Asian Games silver-medallist Sanjeev Rajput was the lowest placed Indian at 58th with a score of 1158.

Swapnil Kusale was 55th with a score of 1161 while Akhil Sheoran took the 44th position with 1167. The Indian team, comprising the trio, ended 11th with a total of 3503.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : Shooting Other Sports
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hriday Hazarika won gold in men's 10m air rifle event
  • Hriday Hazarika the only Indian to qualify for the men's final event
  • The Indian women's team produced scored a total of 1880.7
Related Articles
Harish Kumar, Asian Games Medallist, Supports Family By Helping Father Sell Tea
Harish Kumar, Asian Games Medallist, Supports Family By Helping Father Sell Tea
World Championships: Saurabh Chaudhary Smashes Junior World Record, Wins Gold In 10m Air Pistol
World Championships: Saurabh Chaudhary Smashes Junior World Record, Wins Gold In 10m Air Pistol
Asian Games 2018: Would Have Won Asian Games Gold If I Had State Assistance, Says Wrestler Divya Kakran
Asian Games 2018: Would Have Won Asian Games Gold If I Had State Assistance, Says Wrestler Divya Kakran
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Says Funds For 2020 Olympics Will Be Distributed With Surgical Precision
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Says Funds For 2020 Olympics Will Be Distributed With Surgical Precision
Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau Named In US Ryder Cup Team
Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau Named In US Ryder Cup Team
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.