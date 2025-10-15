For the Government of India, hosting the 2036 Olympic Games has always been the ultimate goal. In this context, hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad could prove to be a significant milestone. The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has given its consent regarding this, and the decision is set to be formally approved on November 26. The 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad will also mark 100 years of the elite event, which began in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930.

A day of immense joy and pride for India.



Race Began Eight Months Ago

Cities around the world had until March 31, 2025, to express their interest in hosting these Games. Subsequently, they had the next five months, until August 31, to submit their 'Bid Dossier or Bid Document.' In this document, all cities were required to elaborate on how they planned to stage the Games. The parent body of Commonwealth Sport was then mandated to make a decision on this by the end of November, over the following three months.

Ultimately, India (Ahmedabad) and Nigeria (Abuja) submitted their proposals to host the '2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games' before the August 31 deadline.

India's Preparation Started In January 2025

In January 2025, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel and members of the Athletics Federation of India met Chris Jenkins, Vice President of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), in Gandhinagar. This meeting included discussions about Gujarat's bid to host the Commonwealth Games. It was also clarified that India intends to bid for the 2036 Olympic Games as well.

On February 16, 2025, Katie Sadleir CNZM, Chief Executive Officer of the Commonwealth Games Federation, announced her support for India's bid as a stepping stone to the 2036 Olympics.

On March 21, 2025, with the permission and concurrence of the Government of India, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formally expressed its interest by submitting a Letter of Intent.

In June 2025, a delegation of Indian government and sports officials met at the headquarters of the Commonwealth Games Federation in London, England, to discuss the staging of the Games and their legacy. Following this, the process gained significant momentum.

On August 13, 2025, the IOA formally approved the bid during its special general meeting. Just two weeks later, and before the deadline, the Government of India approved the bid, and by taking the CGF into confidence, also presented a roadmap for the 2036 Olympics.

Initially, Bhubaneswar was also presented as a contender city alongside Ahmedabad, but consensus was eventually reached within the Indian camp to focus on Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad Leads The Final Race

In September 2025, a team comprising Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, Gujarat Home and Sports Minister Harsh Sanghvi, Indian Olympic Association CEO Raghuram Iyer, and Ashwani Kumar, Principal Secretary for Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities, gave a presentation for the Games at the CGF Headquarters in London. Ahmedabad successfully secured the decision in its favour through this presentation as well.

2036 Olympics Is The Goal

The General Body Meeting of the Commonwealth Games Federation on November 26 will formally approve this decision, and then the challenge of making these the best Games in the world will begin. Because the real goal is to host the Olympic Games in India for the very first time in 2036.