Global Sports Innovation Center powered by Microsoft (GSIC) and Sportzprix on Tuesday announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding to advance sports technology innovation and international collaboration in India. Through this partnership, GSIC will bring its global expertise, technological capital, and a network of over 400 international members to India, while Sportzprix will provide on-ground leadership, deep connections with government and industry, and a proven track record of building the country's grassroots and professional sports ecosystem .

Key initiatives include establishing a Sports Technology Innovation Centre in Telangana (and other states), enabling global GSIC members to enter and scale in India, developing business-process outsourcing hubs, and curating world-class events such as the GSIC Summit APAC in India. The collaboration will also foster investments into Indian sports-tech start-ups, helping them access international markets and capital.

"India stands at the cusp of becoming a global sports powerhouse, and technology will be the catalyst," said Prasad Mangipudi, Director, Sportzprix. "Our partnership with GSIC brings the best of global innovation to Indian soil, empowering entrepreneurs, federations, and governments to build a dynamic sports technology ecosystem that benefits athletes and fans alike. We also see a huge insourcing of sports tech projects through GSIC's support"

"At GSIC, we aim to act as a bridge for internationalization, supporting the creation of a solid local sports-tech ecosystem in India that can benefit from our global presence across different territories. This collaboration with Sportzprix opens the door to new opportunities for innovation and knowledge exchange, while reinforcing India's position as a key market for the sports industry. In addition, our recently launched GSIC Sports Innovation Testing Lab in Valencia will provide companies worldwide with a unique platform to test their solutions in sports entities and venues across the city of Valencia and the Valencian region," said Iris Cordoba, Managing Director of GSIC.

The agreement reflects India's growing position as a preferred destination for sports innovation and digital transformation. By combining GSIC's international platform with Sportzprix's local expertise, the collaboration aims to nurture a new generation of sports-tech ventures, create high-skilled jobs, and position India as a hub for cutting-edge solutions across training, fan engagement, performance analytics, and event management.

About GSIC:

The Global Sports Innovation Center (GSIC), powered by Microsoft and based in Madrid with offices in Singapore and Valencia, is an international hub that drives innovation in the sports industry. Its mission is to connect and accelerate the global sports ecosystem through advanced technology, research, and collaboration. GSIC supports startups, sports organizations, investors, and professionals by providing an open innovation platform, business development opportunities, and talent-training programs. It fosters partnerships with tech firms, federations, universities, and governments, while hosting events like The SPOT to tackle challenges in digital transformation, fan engagement, and performance enhancement across the sports value chain

About Sportzprix

Sportzprix is a Hyderabad-based sports platform committed to grassroots talent development, coaching excellence, and building future sports leaders through innovative programs and partnerships under the mentorship of Indian sports legend- Mr Pullela Gopichand. It has global partners like Movistar Estudiantes from Spain, Kukkiwon from South Korea.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)