Film icon John Abraham's passion for motorsports takes center stage with him stepping into the spotlight as owner of the Goa Aces by JA Racing for the Indian Racing Festival 2024. Renowned for his on-screen charisma and off-screen enthusiasm for racing, Abraham's new role promises to drive the Goa franchise forward with a fervent commitment to advancing motorsports in India, adding as much substance as glamour and excitement. As the countdown to the thrilling season begins, the star's dual passion for the sport and the spotlight ensures that it will be nothing short of spectacular.

From August 24 to November 17, the Indian Racing Festival, conceived by Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL), will be defined by the thunderous roar of engines and the high-pitched screech of tires. The IRF, now in its third season, promises to be bigger and better, revving up with unmatched intensity and spectacle. Featuring the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the FIA Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC), this exhilarating festival is set to deliver a season of extraordinary racing excitement.

John Abraham, in his new avatar with the Goa Aces by JA Racing, is set to amplify his impact. His dedication to safe riding, both in his personal pursuits and as demonstrated to countless fans who admire his on-screen and off-screen actions, will serve as a powerful influence, inspiring a new generation of racing enthusiasts.

"Having John Abraham as the owner of Goa Aces is poised to unlock immense potential for developing Goa into a premier motorsports venue. John's deep passion for racing and his collection of bikes and cars will amplify interest in the sport, adding to the region's proud sporting culture. This strategic move promises to also elevate Goa's status in the motorsports world and expand its appeal beyond traditional racing circles," said Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of RPPL.

John Abraham, known for his involvement in football ownership is now poised to make a significant impact in motorsports as an owner of Goa Aces by JA Racing. With his deep passion for the sport, commitment to motivating the motorsports community, and belief in India's potential to shine on the global stage, Abraham's role is set to profoundly enhance the vision of the Indian Racing Festival.

His influential presence and strong connection with India's youth are expected to attract a new generation of fans, elevating the sport's profile and igniting enthusiasm across the country.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining the Indian Racing Festival as the owner of Goa Aces by JA Racing, John Abraham remarked, "I've always been captivated by fast cars and bikes, and I've longed to be part of this thrilling sport as it makes new strides in our country. I am thankful to the IRF team and as owner of Goa Aces, I'm excited about the opportunity to help build a robust motorsports ecosystem in Goa and, with the Indian Racing Festival, uncover new talent that can shine on the global stage in the near future."

Fans are gearing up for an exhilarating three months of action-packed racing weekends, and the excitement is set to soar even higher with the addition of John Abraham to the already star-studded lineup.

Joining him are former Indian cricket team captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, owner of the Kolkata Royal Tigers, and film actor Arjun Kapoor, owner of the Speed Demons Delhi team.

This illustrious group of owners not only underscores the rising popularity of motorsports in India but also highlights the Indian Racing Festival's ability to attract achievers from diverse fields who share a passion for cars, creating an electrifying celebration of motorsports.

The 2024 Indian Racing Festival will feature eight city-based teams from Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata, all competing fiercely for the coveted championship from August to November. This eagerly awaited event is set to deliver a high-octane, adrenaline-pumping spectacle as well as highlighting top motorsport talent from India and beyond.

Adding to the excitement, the festival will introduce a groundbreaking night race on a street circuit in Chennai, marking a historic first for Indian motorsports and amplifying the thrill and grandeur of the second edition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)