India and Rugby are two things the world doesn't think about much. Us Indians might just know the sport from Akshay Kumar playing the sport in 'Namastay London' or from actor Rahul Bose captaining the Indian national team in real life, and presiding Rugby India currently. But beyond that, the colonial sport hasn't reached the Indian mainstream as effectively as Cricket has. However, on the other side of the world, there's someone hard at work to make sure we see players of South Asian descent to make it to the biggest stage in Women's Rugby in the near future.

Meet Manjinder Nagra, the first woman of Asian heritage to play Rugby for England. Manjinder represented the 'Red Roses' students side in the early 1990s whilst studying at the University of Bath. Now a senior lawyer for the Brighton and Hove city council, Manjinder is still heavily involved in Rugby as a coach, referee and as a member of the England Rugby Discipline Panel.

"It all started on an evening out when I met a brilliant group of women who turned out to be the Bath Rugby team", said Manjinder on how infatuation with Rugby began.

"Their energy and camaraderie were infectious and that encounter sparked my curiosity. What drew me in and what's kept me hooked is how the sport allowed me to truly express myself."

"I loved its physicality, the sense of freedom I felt on the pitch and above all the inclusivity of the Rugby community. There's something deeply empowering about being part of a team where everyone has a place."

Whilst the potential of representing England at senior level was there, Manjinder's professional career took over once she finished university. Women's Rugby did not acquire professional status up until 2016, not the most sustainable path, a concern that was also echoed by Manjinder's family

"The common refrains were things like, 'Indian girls don't play Rugby' and 'get married and settle down'", said Manjinder on her family's thoughts towards her Rugby career.

"There's no resentment on my part. I understand now that they were doing the best they could in a society that wasn't always welcoming to them or their children."

Manjinder's story can seem all too familiar to those who had once dreamt of going big as an athlete, but the stereotypes towards sport and societal barriers got the better of them. Even though what Manjinder faced was over three decades ago, it's an issue that continues to persist within South Asian communities, be it domestically or abroad.

"Cultural expectations, socioeconomic pressure and a lack of visible role models have all played a part, especially for Asian women", Manjinder elaborated looking specifically at the UK, listing the factors that prevent South Asians from pursuing sports.

"Sport often wasn't seen as a 'serious' path and structural barriers within sport didn't help either."

"But things are changing, social media has been a huge catalyst and has helped amplify voices, highlight hidden stories and show that representation matters."

Manjinder is at the forefront to create that representation in Rugby. She has founded the Hove Girls Rugby Club and the 'British Asian Women in Rugby' network. In its first decade, Hove Girls Rugby has expanded from just six players to around 80 players, spanning across four age groups.

"Some have gone on to represent England U20s and Ireland U18s, which is incredibly exciting. Others are now playing in Premiership teams", she said, excitedly sharing the success stories from Hove Girls Rugby.

"It's been a real joy to watch them grow both on and off the pitch. There's definitely talent in the group that could go all the way and it's inspiring to think that we've helped pave that path for them."

The Women's Rugby World Cup is in full swing at the moment in England, and whilst India may not yet be at the level just yet, Manjinder believes India holds the talent to launch Rugby into the Indian mainstream.

"Indian Rugby seems still very much in its developmental phase but the potential is definitely there. There's a lot of raw talent waiting to be nurtured", observed Manjinder.

"There's something universal about the values of Rugby- teamwork, respect, discipline and that can resonate anywhere, including India."

2025 has been a huge year for Indian Rugby with the advent of the Rugby Premier League, a franchise based Rugby Sevens competition featuring renowned international coaches and players. With broadcasting rights held by JioHotstar, this tournament can be that first step towards the mainstream. But this will need a combined effort from inspired individuals like Manjinder.

For Indian Rugby to change, hopefully she is one of the first among many whose work will shape future generations of Indians and South Asians around the globe that see Rugby not as an impossible dream, but as a stage where they belong.