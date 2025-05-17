S8UL Esports, a global powerhouse in esports and gaming content, has officially acquired the renowned North American Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) team formerly known as BloodThirstyKings (BTK). With this move, S8UL makes a historic entry into the MLBB competitive circuit, becoming the first Indian organisation to sign a top-tier international MLBB roster ahead of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025 and other major tournaments.

The roster joining S8UL comprises:

Michael "MobaZane" Cosgun

Ian "FwydChickn" Hohl

Jang "Hoon" Seong-hun

Ziameth-Jei "ZIA" Caluya

Vo "Shark" Trung

Carlos "Bestplayer1" Ortega Vega

Founded in 2020, BTK rose to international prominence after their third-place finish at the MLBB M3 World Championship, where they notably defeated the Filipino powerhouse Blacklist International, taking home $80,000 (INR 68.4 lakh). Since then, the team has been a consistent force in North America's MLBB ecosystem, with multiple regional championship wins and strong global performances to their name.

The roster officially qualified for the MLBB Mid Season Cup (MSC) at the upcoming EWC 2025 following a dominant run in the recently concluded North America Challenger Tournament (NACT) Spring Season, where they defeated Area 77 in the Grand Finals with a 4-2 scoreline.

With players who have competed across multiple MLBB world championships, S8UL's newest roster brings immense experience and proven ability to perform under pressure. This acquisition marks a milestone moment for Indian esports, positioning S8UL at the forefront of global competition in one of the world's most watched mobile esports titles.

Animesh Agarwal, aka 8Bit Thug, Co-founder and CEO of S8UL, commented, "We're committing to MLBB in a big way - becoming a partnered organization and aligning closely with the S8UL vision, with the legendary Michael 'MobaZane' Cosgun leading the charge. As a mobile-first org, MLBB holds a special place for us - it's the only mobile title among the eight games we're part of. The game's growth in India is promising, and we're excited to contribute to its rise by working closely with key Indian stakeholders. This is just the beginning of what we aim to build with MLBB."

The team's previous accolades include a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Gaimin Gladiators in the NACT Spring Finals and an unforgettable reverse sweep against Cloud9 in the NACT Fall 2024 Grand Finals, turning a 0-3 deficit into a thrilling 4-3 win. That comeback secured their place at the M6 World Championship, where they went on to finish in the top 10. Collectively, the roster has earned close to $150,000 (approx. INR 1.2 crore) in prize winnings, establishing themselves as one of the most accomplished MLBB teams in North America.

"We've been on a long journey together, from grassroots tournaments to the world stage, and every chapter has shaped who we are as a team. Joining S8UL feels like the beginning of something bigger than just competition. It's about aligning with an organisation that understands not just the game, but the grind, the setbacks, and the stories that build champions. We're not here just to play, we're here to evolve, to represent, and to create a legacy that goes beyond titles and trophies. With S8UL behind us, we now have the platform to take that next big leap." said team captain Michael Cosgun aka MobaZane.

According to data from Esports Charts, MLBB is the world's most popular esports game in 2025, with a peak viewership of 2.7 million. The M6 World Championship held last year recorded an impressive peak viewership of 4.13 million and maintained an average viewership of 709,000 across its 120-hour broadcast, making it one of the largest and most-watched esports tournaments of 2024.

At EWC 2025, 16 of the world's top MLBB teams will compete in double elimination group stages and best-of-5 knockout rounds which will culminate in a best-of-7 grand final. With a $3,000,000 (approx. INR 25.6 crore) prize pool on the line, this year's MSC is set to be one of the biggest mobile esports events in history.

S8UL's MLBB roster brings a balanced mix of experience and synergy across all roles. MobaZane leads as the Jungler, with FwydChickn in the EXP Lane and Hoon anchoring the Mid Lane. ZIA handles the Gold Lane, while Shark plays Roamer, driving team engagements. Bestplayer1 adds depth as a second Jungler, offering strategic flexibility for different matchups.

With this announcement, S8UL has now unveiled rosters across seven different titles for EWC 2025. The lineups are as follows:

Apex Legends: Rick Wirth (Sharky), Benjamin Spaseski (Jesko) and Tom Canty (Legacy)

Call of Duty: Warzone: Colin Bowers-Wilson (Trikempathy), Braxton Trice (Braxtvn), and Ryder Skarzinski (Ryda)

Chess: Nihal Sarin and Aravindh Chithambaram

EAFC25: Jonas Wirth (Jonny) and Aaron Rivera (Happy)

Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Michael Cosgun (MobaZane), Ian Hohl (FwydChickn), Jang Seong-hun (Hoon), Ziameth-Jei Caluya (ZIA), Vo Trung (Shark), and Carlos Ortega Vega (Bestplayer1)

Starcraft II: Pyung Jae Koh (GuMiho)

Tekken 8: Arja Gamoori (Sephiblack) and Nino Schwarz (Nino)