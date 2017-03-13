 
Durban Stripped Of 2022 Commonwealth Games: Reports

Updated: 13 March 2017 21:24 IST

The 2022 Commonwealth Games were scheduled to take place in Durban.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will not be held in Durban, South Africa © AFP

Reports emerged on Monday that the 2022 Commonwealth Games will not be held in Durban, South Africa. According to the BBC and other British media, South Africa sports minister Fikile Mbalula indicated that the government might withdraw its financial support because of the cost of staging the multi-sport event. Durban was named as the 2022 Games host in September 2015 but Mbalula told a news conference in Cape Town in February that the South African government and the organising Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) had still to reach an agreement over costs.

"It does not look like we will find each other," said Mbalula. "We have given it our best shot, but we cannot live beyond our means."

The CGF executive board was holding a scheduled meeting in London on Monday with the future of the 2022 Games on the agenda.

A CGF spokesman contacted by AFP would not confirm the reports about Durban losing the Games but said he expected to issue a statement later on Monday.

The mayor of Liverpool has said the northwest English city is prepared to host the 2022 Games if they are no longer in Durban.

(With inputs from AFP)

Highlights
  • 2022 will be the 22nd edition of Commonwealth Games
  • India has hosted the Games only once, in 2010
  • The 2018 edition will be held in Gold Coast, Australia
